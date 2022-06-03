Left Menu

Woman alleges sexual assault in Delhi metro, DMRC seek details

A woman from the national capital, taking to social media on Thursday claimed that she faced sexual harassment by a fellow passenger at the Jor Bagh metro station in Delhi. She detailed the incident in a long thread of tweets.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2022 11:24 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 11:23 IST
Woman alleges sexual assault in Delhi metro, DMRC seek details
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman from the national capital, taking to social media on Thursday claimed that she faced sexual harassment by a fellow passenger at the Jor Bagh metro station in Delhi. She detailed the incident in a long thread of tweets. She explained how the man on the pretext of asking her for directions, exposed himself to her on the station platform.

"I normally don't post on tweets, but the traumatizing incident that I faced today at the Delhi Metro deserves the attention. This is going to be a long thread so please bear with me. While traveling on the yellow line today, I faced sexual harassment at the Jor Bagh Station," Advaita Kapoor tweeted. "The man had asked for my help with an address during the metro ride. I helped him, then got off at my station and sat on the platform to book a cab. The man approached me again at the station under the garb of confirming the address. Believing dat he needed help..," she said.

The woman said that she even ran to a nearby officer, however, he said that he can do nothing and asked her to go to the other police officers and file a complaint. "I peered into his file that he was trying to show me. At this point, I noticed that he was trying to thrust his uncovered penis in my face. He attempted to do this thrice. As soon as I noticed, I got up and ran because I was scared and couldn't think. I approached a policeman...," she further tweeted.

She added,"...standing on the platform, but he flatly refused to help me and asked me to go upstairs to talk about it. I was still scared but I somehow managed to go upstairs and found other policemen. I asked them to take me to the CCTV room so that I could recognize him. They did and.." The woman said that she recognises him, but he fled away by entering a different metro.

"...I recognized him too. The entire incident was captured on the camera but then we saw him get into a different metro and leave. I asked them to do something about it but instead, they started victim blaming me and said dat I should've created a scene and that there's nothing..," she added. Taking note of the incident, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) asked her to provide the exact time of the incident.

"Hi. Please provide the exact time of the incident. In such cases, commuters are requested to immediately report the matter to the nearest Metro staff or contact the Customer Care center at the Station," DMRC tweeted. "They can also call, DMRC helpline no. 155370 or CISF helpline no. 155655 so that immediate help can be provided," DMRC added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022