Amid protests, Bhagwant Mann meets family of Sidhu Moose Wala days after he was shot dead

Amid protests, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday visited the family of singer Sidhu Moose Wala at his residence in Mansa, days after the Punjabi singer was shot dead.

ANI | Mansa (Punjab) | Updated: 03-06-2022 11:28 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 11:28 IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets the grieving father of singer Sindu Moose Wala at his village. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid protests, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday visited the family of singer Sidhu Moose Wala at his residence in Mansa, days after the Punjabi singer was shot dead. The singer-turned-politician was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village in Mansa district of Punjab on Sunday, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover.

Heavy police security was deployed outside the residence of the Punjabi singer as Mann reached the Moosa village to express his condolences to the family. Locals have been protesting against Mann's visit to the residence of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Although, District Commissioner Mansa, Jaspreet Singh said that the family is cooperating with the force and are ready to meet the CM. AAP MLA from Sardulgarh constituency of Mansa District Gurpreet Singh Banawali also faced protests from locals during his visit to the Punjabi singer's residence.

Notably, Moose Wala's body had 19 bullet injury injuries and he died within 15 minutes of being shot, according to the post-mortem report, which also stated that the cause of his death was "haemorrhage shock" due to ante-mortem firearm injuries. On Thursday, the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it will restore the security cover to all 424 people from June 7 which was withdrawn temporarily for the Amritsar Ghalughara event.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala in a Facebook post on Sunday evening. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder. Brar aka Satinder Singh is involved in multiple criminal cases.

A Faridpur court had earlier this month issued an open-ended non-bailable arrest warrant against Brar in connection with the killing of the district Youth Congress president, Gurlal Singh Pehalwan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

