Left Menu

Russia boosted oil output in May -Vedomosti citing source

Russian oil production including gas condensate grew 5% in May compared with April to 43.1 million tonnes, the newspaper Vedomosti reported, citing an industry source. This would translate into 10.19 million barrels per day using a barrel/tonne rate of 7.33. In the period from January-May, oil production in Russia increased by 3.5% year-on-year to 219.9 million tonnes, while oil exports were up 13% to 102.7 million tonnes, Vedomosti reported.

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2022 12:11 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 12:06 IST
Russia boosted oil output in May -Vedomosti citing source
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russian oil production including gas condensate grew 5% in May compared with April to 43.1 million tonnes, the newspaper Vedomosti reported, citing an industry source. This would translate into 10.19 million barrels per day using a barrel/tonne rate of 7.33.

In the period from January-May, oil production in Russia increased by 3.5% year-on-year to 219.9 million tonnes, while oil exports were up 13% to 102.7 million tonnes, Vedomosti reported. Russia's oil production is expected to decline to 480-500 million tonnes this year from 524 million tonnes in 2021, state-run news agency RIA cited Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022