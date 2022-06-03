Russia boosted oil output in May -Vedomosti citing source
Russian oil production including gas condensate grew 5% in May compared with April to 43.1 million tonnes, the newspaper Vedomosti reported, citing an industry source. This would translate into 10.19 million barrels per day using a barrel/tonne rate of 7.33. In the period from January-May, oil production in Russia increased by 3.5% year-on-year to 219.9 million tonnes, while oil exports were up 13% to 102.7 million tonnes, Vedomosti reported.
Russian oil production including gas condensate grew 5% in May compared with April to 43.1 million tonnes, the newspaper Vedomosti reported, citing an industry source. This would translate into 10.19 million barrels per day using a barrel/tonne rate of 7.33.
In the period from January-May, oil production in Russia increased by 3.5% year-on-year to 219.9 million tonnes, while oil exports were up 13% to 102.7 million tonnes, Vedomosti reported. Russia's oil production is expected to decline to 480-500 million tonnes this year from 524 million tonnes in 2021, state-run news agency RIA cited Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying last week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Russia
- Alexander Novak
- Vedomosti
ALSO READ
Ukraine officials give conflicting accounts of attack on Russian train
Russian gas nominations for Slovakia rise
UK targets Russian airlines with new sanctions
Court considers whether US can seize a Russian yacht in Fiji
EU says Russian gas payments possible, advises against rouble accounts -officials