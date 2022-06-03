Left Menu

1800 Hajis from Telangana to travel to Mecca as Haj resumes

Hajis from Andhra Pradesh, will be travelling from Telangana, along with a few Tamil Nadu and Karnataka Hajis.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 03-06-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 13:01 IST
1800 Hajis from Telangana to travel to Mecca as Haj resumes
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hajis from Andhra Pradesh, will be travelling from Telangana, along with a few Tamil Nadu and Karnataka Hajis. "We, along with the government of Telangana have visited the airport twice to see if no problems are being faced by the Hajis. The Home Minister, Haj officials, Customs department, CISF, Immigration and GMR officials had visited the airport," said Mohd Saleem, Haj Committee Chairman.

"The KCR government, being the only secular government in India where no communal riots occur, is arranging for everything," he added. This time the Haj terminal is not separate, with the Hajis needing to travel from the International Airport. There is also a control room there for the Hajis to see if they don't face any trouble there."We are also setting up an insulation room here. If any traveller has COVID-19, he will have to be dropped from the list or we will see other possibilities. Earlier 1,60,000 Hajis used to go, but now only 80,000 from across the country are going," said the Haj Committee Chairman.

56,000 people are going through Haj Commitee, and 24,000 are going through private travel agents. "The government will monitor everything," he assured. Saleem said that Rs 2 crores have been sanctioned for it as the Hajis will arrive two days prior.

"Hence, their breakfast, lunch and dinner will be provided there. Also, transportation will be accommodated. 1800 Hajis will be travelling from Telangana and approximately 900 from Andhra Pradesh. About 300 from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu will also be travelling," said the Haj Committee Chairman. "We have made all the necessary arrangements. Training programs are also going on. Under the auspices of CM KCR, the Haj camp will be held, and he will be monitoring everything," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022