Left Menu

Maha: Agitating farmers distribute free milk, burn sugarcane in Puntamba

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse will meet the farmers in Puntamba on Saturday, Sarpanch Dhananjay Dhanwate said.On the third day of agitation today, we distributed free milk and burnt sugarcane.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 03-06-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 14:44 IST
Maha: Agitating farmers distribute free milk, burn sugarcane in Puntamba
  • Country:
  • India

Agitating farmers in Puntamba village of Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district distributed milk for free and burnt sugarcane to register their protest against the state government on Friday.

Farmers in the village have been staging an agitation since the last two days over various demands from the state government. Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse will meet the farmers in Puntamba on Saturday, Sarpanch Dhananjay Dhanwate said.

''On the third day of agitation today, we distributed free milk and burnt sugarcane. Nearly 300 farmers are sitting for agitation in Puntamba. Farmers who are part of various organisations, including Shetkari Sanghatana, have started gathering in Puntamba,'' Dhanwate said.

Bhuse spoke to the agitating farmers over phone and informed that he would come to meet them on Saturday, he said.

Farmers have put forth 16 demands, including price of milk, aid for sugarcane cultivators and free electricity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022