Left Menu

SC says eco-sensitive zone 'essential' in protected forests, national sanctuaries

The Supreme Court on Friday directed that each protected forest and national sanctuary must have an eco-sensitive zone of 1 kilometre from the notified area.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 14:55 IST
SC says eco-sensitive zone 'essential' in protected forests, national sanctuaries
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday directed that each protected forest and national sanctuary must have an eco-sensitive zone of 1 kilometre from the notified area. The apex court also directed to not allow mining within national wildlife sanctuaries or national parks. It also disallowed any permanent structures within the ecosensitive zone.

These were among the various directions which were passed by the Supreme Court in the matter relating to protected forests. The court was dealing with matters relating to ecological imbalance, protection and conservation of forests throughout the country, protection of wildlife, ban on the felling of trees, and falling of underground water levels.

The top court also said that the chief conservator of forests of each state shall make a list of subsisting structures under the eco-sensitive zone and submit a report within three months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022