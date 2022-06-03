SC says eco-sensitive zone 'essential' in protected forests, national sanctuaries

The Supreme Court on Friday directed that each protected forest and national sanctuary must have an eco-sensitive zone of 1 kilometre from the notified area. The apex court also directed to not allow mining within national wildlife sanctuaries or national parks. It also disallowed any permanent structures within the ecosensitive zone.

These were among the various directions which were passed by the Supreme Court in the matter relating to protected forests. The court was dealing with matters relating to ecological imbalance, protection and conservation of forests throughout the country, protection of wildlife, ban on the felling of trees, and falling of underground water levels.

The top court also said that the chief conservator of forests of each state shall make a list of subsisting structures under the eco-sensitive zone and submit a report within three months. (ANI)

