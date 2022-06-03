Left Menu

Compendium Booklet for 'Road Over Bridges' for Indian Railways released

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 16:28 IST
Shri Gadkari said this would further lead to a hassle-free & coordinated construction work between Ministries of Road transport and Highways and Railways. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari released the Compendium Booklet for 'Road Over Bridges' for Indian Railways on Thursday consisting of more than 200 standardised drawings along with Union Railway Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw & Union MoS Shri Gen VK Singh.

Speaking on the occasion he said after this development, now road engineers can adopt these drawings without separate approvals .

Shri Gadkari said this would further lead to a hassle-free & coordinated construction work between Ministries of Road transport and Highways and Railways.

(With Inputs from PIB)

