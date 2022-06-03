Left Menu

Fire breaks out at Bhalswa landfills in Delhi

A fire broke out at Bhalswa landfills in New Delhi on Friday. Several fire tenders reached the spot.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 20:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The said incident was witnessed days after the smoke was observed coming out of the landfill site after a fire broke out on April 26, where some areas continued to burn for six consecutive days, as on May 1.

Following the incident in May, the locals living near the Bhalswa landfill have already reported breathing problems. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

