Iraq reports bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, OIE says

Iraq has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, on a farm southeast of Baghdad, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Friday.

The outbreak last month at the poultry farm in the province of Wasit killed 24,060 birds out of a flock of 158,000, the Paris-based OIE said, citing a report from its Iraqi delegate.

