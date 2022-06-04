J-K: Locals stage protest against killing of teacher Rajni Bala

Locals from a minority community on Friday staged a protest in Jammu against targeted killings in the Valley. The protestors demanded justice in the matter and asked for a probe.

A school teacher from the main minority community in Jammu and Kashmir was fired at by terrorists in the Kulgam district of the Kashmir region. Rajni Bala, a resident of Samba in the Jammu region, sustained injuries when terrorists fired at her in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam where she was posted as a teacher, police said.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the incident took place at the High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam. She was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Earlier, two civilians including Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat and three off-duty policemen were killed in Kashmir by the terrorists earlier this month.

A bank manager from Rajasthan who was working in Kashmir's Kulgam was also shot dead by terrorists on June 2. Another teacher posted in Kupwara was shot inside government school premises on May 31.

On May 12, Rahul Bhat, a clerk, was murdered inside the tehsildar's office in Chadoora tehsil of Budgam district. (ANI)

