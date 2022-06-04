Kejriwal asks Centre to ensure security of Kashmiri Pandits

In wake of the targeted killings in the Valley, Delhi Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asked the Centre to take action on the matter. He stressed that the nation was worried due to the situation in Kashmir.

"We want the Centre to take whatever action is needed. They (Kashmiri Pandits) went back (to the Valley) with hopes, after a lot of time. Their security should be ensured," said Kejriwal. He also highlighted his plans to install 500 tricolours in various locations in Delhi by August 15.

"A 5-member committee to be formed for each flag to ensure Flag Code of India. Every Sunday at 10 am, committees should gather as many people at the flag's location to sing the National Anthem," he added. The plan centralised to prepare 1000 young volunteers each with an open approach, emphasised Kejriwal.

His remarks came amid an increment in the tally of killings. A bank manager, identified as Vijay Kumar, was shot dead outside his office by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Earlier this week 36-year-old Hindu woman teacher Rajni Bala, hailing from Jammu's Samba district, was shot dead by terrorists at a government school in Gopalpora, Kulgam. Last month, two civilians - including Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat -- and three off-duty policemen were killed in Kashmir by terrorists.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other top officials on security in Jammu and Kashmir. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh also participated in the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)