Left Menu

Thermal coal demand to increase to around 1,500 MT by 2040: Joshi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 18:55 IST
Thermal coal demand to increase to around 1,500 MT by 2040: Joshi
  • Country:
  • India

To address the country's energy demand which is set to double by 2040, thermal coal requirement would go up to around 1,500 million tonnes in the next 18 years, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Saturday.

The minister added that there was a need to be conscious about the environment and keep in mind the sustainable mining goals.

''While the expected electricity generation by 2040 would be approximately 3000 billion units, India's energy demand was set to double by 2040. To cater to this demand, thermal coal demand by 2040 would increase to approximately 1500 million tonnes,'' the minister said.

Though best efforts are being made to balance the dependence on coal and lignite with development of renewables, the transition to green energy will mostly be gradual, Joshi said during his maiden visit to NLC India Ltd at Neyeli.

NLC India, in a statement, said that Joshi emphasised on the importance of coal in the country's energy security today.

India has a balanced energy mix and this is helping the country move steadily towards its energy-environmental goals, the minister added.

He also commended the significant role played by the company in fighting COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; v...

 Global
2
Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

 Russian Federation
3
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox ...

 Global
4
NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first t...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022