Kanpur violence case: Mastermind along with three associates arrested

Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday said the main accused in the Kanpur violence case, Hayat Jaffar Hashmi has been arrested along with three other masterminds.

Accused Hayat Jaffar Hashmi, Javed Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Rahil & Mohammad Suffian in police custody.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday said the main accused in the Kanpur violence case, Hayat Jaffar Hashmi has been arrested along with three other masterminds. Four men involved in the conspiracy were identified, tracked, and arrested. "We will investigate if they had any links with PFI. Action will be taken under Gangster Act, and NSA and their properties will be seized," added the Kanpur CP.

The four people arrested have been identified as Hayat Jaffar Hashmi, Javed Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Rahil & Mohammad Suffian. "All of them are associated with Maulana Ali Jauhar Fans Association. We'll further ask the court to send them on a 14-days remand," said Meena. Uttar Pradesh police confirmed that 24 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence that broke out yesterday in Kanpur.

"Some people tried to jeopardize the communal situation in Kanpur yesterday. Police took the action and the situation was brought under control. 18 were arrested yesterday while six were arrested today. Three FIRs were filed. Total 36 people identified so far," said Kanpur CP Vijay Singh Meena. The illegal properties of the accused involved in the violence that erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district will be demolished, said Prashant Kumar, ADG (Law and Order) on Saturday.

"The situation has been brought under control. Identification of the accused is being done. Action will be taken against them, and their illegal properties will also be demolished," Kumar told ANI. A violent clash broke out between two groups belonging to different communities allegedly over a market shutdown in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

The security in the area was also beefed up between Yateem Khana and Parade crossroads in Kanpur Two persons and one policeman were injured in the aftermath of the clashes.

The violence started after some people tried to shut down shops that were opposed by the other group, said the police. Further investigations in the matter are underway. (ANI)

