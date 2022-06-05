BSF recovers IED in Odisha's Malkangiri

An Improvised explosive device was recovered in the foothills of Bejangiwada village of the Malkangiri district on Saturday. Four bags of Gelatin sticks were also recovered from a rocky crevice near village Tekguda and Dulagandi, under police station Kalimela of Malkangiri.

"Based on a specific input, On June 4, an operation was launched in Bejangiwada RF, general area of Bodigetta and MPV -21, in AP-OD border. The Joint Operation Party of Border Security Force and District Police Malkangiri, while searching the area in the foothills of the Bejangiwada RF, recovered one unarmed Tiffin IED and 4 bags of Gelatin sticks (Total no of Gelatin=736, Weight=89 Kg) from a rocky crevice near village Tekguda and Dulagandi, under PS Kalimela of Malkangiri," said a statement released by the BSF. The Force further stated that the troops in the area are consistently searching for such hideouts in the Bejangiwada RF and other nearby forest areas.

"Security forces in the region are alert and always in service of the local inhabitants. This effort would certainly demotivate the Maoist sympathisers and enhance public support for the security forces. Kalimela area was once been a Maoist hotbed and Bejangiwada RF used to be the hideout of the Maoists and their sympathizers. Maoists used to hide IEDs, explosives and other related materials in these areas, which they generally uses against Security Forces operating in the area," added the statement. Earlier in January this year, the newly established Company Operating Base (COB) of Border Security Force (BSF) in Ghanabera had recovered a Naxal dump along with 5 IEDs and other related items in Odisha's Malkangiri. (ANI)

