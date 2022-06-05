Left Menu

Tiger carcass found in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve

A 16-year-old tigress was found dead in the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve RTR on Sunday.The carcass of T-34 was found in a 150-foot-deep valley of the tiger reserve.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-06-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 19:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
A 16-year-old tigress was found dead in the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve (RTR) on Sunday.

The carcass of T-34 was found in a 150-foot-deep valley of the tiger reserve. An autopsy was conducted by veterinarians in the presence of forest and administrative officials, RTR Field Director Sedu Ram Yadav said.

He said the animal seemed to have died of natural causes, adding that T-34 was the daughter of T-22.

T-34's death comes less than a month after 11-year-old tigress T-61 was found dead at the RTR. She had suffered internal bleeding, her neck was dislocated and the right side of the body was ruptured.

At present, RTR has 86 big cats, the official said.

