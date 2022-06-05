Sandeep Nangal murder case: Police arrest 5 more accused including key conspirator

Police have arrested five more people including a key conspirator and the main shooter in the murder case of international Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambiya. Speaking to Media, Jalandhar Rural, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Swapan Sharma said "During the investigation in the case, we arrested five more persons including a key conspirator and a main shooter in the incident. Imported weapons were used."

Earlier in March, Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal was shot dead by four unidentified youths during a Kabaddi match in the Mallian Kalan village of Nakodar in Punjab's Jalandhar, informed the police. As soon as the incident was reported, the newly appointed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Nakodar Inderjit Kaur reached the spot and condemned the incident and said, "The law and order situation in Punjab was already disturbed but to defame the new government, such incidents are happening. The SSP has been ordered to arrest the killers soon."

After getting information about the incident, Congress leader and spokesperson Dr Navjot Dahiya also condemned the incident and extended his condolences to Sandeep's family. (ANI)

