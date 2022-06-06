Uttarkashi bus accident death toll rises to 26 dead; Rescue operation concludes

A total of 26 persons have been confirmed dead after a bus carrying pilgrims from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh fell into a gorge near Damta in Uttarkashi district on June 5, officials said on Monday informing that search and rescue operations have concluded. "A total of 26 people died in the accident, and 4 are injured. The injured have been sent to Higher Centre for their treatment," police said.

The bus carrying 30 people, including 28 pilgrims was on its way to Yamunotri Dham in Uttarkashi when it fell into a gorge. Personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) along with district administration rushed to the site to conduct rescue and relief operations. The Prime Minister expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident and Rs 50,000 each for the injured. Governor Lt General Gurmeet Singh (Seni) has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his grief at the loss of lives in the accident and spoken to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrived in Dehradun to take stock of relief operations. He also held a meeting with officials on the situation. The chief minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those who died in the bus mishap and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the incident and reached the disaster control room at the Secretariat to take stock of the relief and rescue operations. The chief minister has also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.(ANI)

