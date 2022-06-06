Left Menu

Salman khan's security beefed up after threat letter

The Maharashtra department of Home Affairs on Monday, strengthened the security for actor Salman Khan after a threat letter was sent to the Bollywood actor and his father.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-06-2022 12:14 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 12:14 IST
Salman khan's security beefed up after threat letter
Salman Khan (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra department of Home Affairs on Monday, strengthened the security for actor Salman Khan after a threat letter was sent to the Bollywood actor and his father. The threat letter was sent to him and his father Salim Khan on June 5.

The Mumbai Police on Sunday lodged the First Information Report (FIR) against an unknown person for sending a 'Threat letter' to the Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan. According to the police, Salim Khan found the letter on a bench where he sits daily after jogging in the morning. He found the letter at around 7.30 AM-8.00 AM in his and Salman's name.

As per the police, an unsigned letter issuing threats to Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan was found near the Bandra Bandstand promenade in Mumbai on Sunday. Bandra Police has filed an FIR against an unknown person and a further probe is underway, Mumbai Police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022