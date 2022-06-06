Left Menu

Zydus gets USFDA nod for generic antacid

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2022 12:56 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 12:52 IST
Zydus gets USFDA nod for generic antacid
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Zydus Lifesciences on Monday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Famotidine tablets, an antacid, in the American market.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to market the drug in the strengths of 20mg and 40mg, the company said in a statement.

Famotidine is a histamine H2 receptor blocker, which works by reducing the amount of acid in the stomach. It is used to prevent and treat heartburn and other symptoms caused by excessive acid in the stomach.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's drug formulation facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad, Zydus Lifesciences stated.

As per IQVIA MAT April 2022, Famotidine tablets had a market size of USD 67 million in the US.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022