Jammu's biggest tulip garden to come up in Ramban by next year

Updated: 06-06-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 20:09 IST
Jammu's biggest tulip garden to come up in Ramban by next year
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

The largest tulip garden of Jammu region is coming up at the tourist attraction centre Sanasar in Ramban district at an estimated cost of Rs 6.91 crore by March next year, a senior government official said on Monday.

Commissioner Secretary, Floriculture, Parks and Gardens, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmed visited 6,730 feet high Sanasar, notable for its twin lakes and scenic views of mountain ranges, to review the progress on establishment of Jammu's biggest tulip garden.

''The tulip garden will be spread over 40 kanal (five acres) and as many as three lakh tulip bulbs will be imported from Holland,'' the official said.

He said a cold storage facility will be constructed along with the fencing of the area, followed by construction of a view point, a fountain and an office complex.

''The project will be completed in two phases and the tender for about Rs 4 crore for 1st phase has been floated'', Ahmed said.

He said a tulip show and a tulip festival will be organised by the end of March next year to attract tourists.

''The footfall of tourists will be enhanced immensely with the establishment of this tulip Garden,'' he said.

