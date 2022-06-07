Eletrobras to go ahead with privatization after subsidiary meeting

Debenture holders in Eletrobras' subsidiary Furnas approved a key move for the privatization of the Brazilian state-run power company to go forward, the firm said on Monday. They agreed to grant a waiver allowing Furnas' Santo Antonio hydropower plant to raise additional capital, which was set as a condition ahead of the share offering through which Eletrobras is set to be privatized.

Without the approval for the capital raising, Furnas and Eletrobras' debt could undergo cross-default. Brazil's government, which currently holds 72% of Eletrobras' common shares, now has the green light to price on June 9 an offering of mainly new shares that would dilute its stake to 45%.

The transaction, which may be President Jair Bolsonaro's last chance for a major privatization before October elections, is expected to reach 35.18 billion reais ($7.33 billion). Furnas' debenture holders meeting only happened after a brief judicial battle was resolved, as a local court overturned an injunction that was blocking Eletrobras from holding it.

The injunction was granted on Sunday by a judge from the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro at the request of Furnas employees, who claimed that a 681 million-real investment announced by the company in Santo Antonio prior to the meeting violated corporate governance rules. The president of the same court, however, decided on Monday to overturn the injunction, saying the move to block the meeting would cause a significant impact on Brazil's electricity system.

"There is no doubt that maintaining the effectiveness of the original decision would cause immense administrative and financial turmoil," judge Henrique Carlos de Andrade Figueira said in his decision. Privatizing Latin America's largest utility, formally known as Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, is seen as crucial for Bolsonaro's government as he has so far delivered few of the state asset sales he pledged before taking office in 2019.

($1 = 4.7976 reais)

