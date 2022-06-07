Left Menu

ED attaches Rs 110 crore assets in Maithri Plantation and Horticulture Pvt Ltd ponzi scam case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached 210 immovable properties worth approximately Rs 110 crore in Maithri Plantation and Horticulture Pvt Ltd (MPHPL) ponzi scam case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2022 13:43 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 13:43 IST
ED attaches Rs 110 crore assets in Maithri Plantation and Horticulture Pvt Ltd ponzi scam case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached 210 immovable properties worth approximately Rs 110 crore in Maithri Plantation and Horticulture Pvt Ltd (MPHPL) ponzi scam case. The attached properties include 196 land properties in Andhra Pradesh, 13 land properties in Telangana and 1 land property in Karnataka. The properties include open lands, plots, and flats and are valued at Rs 110 crore.

The properties were attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The attached properties are in the name of MPHPL, its sister concerns Sree Nakshatra Builders and Developers India Pvt Ltd, Maithri Realtors India Pvt Ltd and the directors namely, Lakku Konda Reddy, Lakku Malayadri Reddy, Lakku Madhava Reddy and Kolikalapudi Brahma Reddy of these companies.

The ED initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of the First Information Report dated March 24, 2013, registered by Andhra Pradesh Police under various Indian Penal Code sections and Sections 4 and 5 of Prize Chits Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act 1978 and Section 5 of APPDFE Act 1999 against Lakku Konda Reddy and others for allegedly cheating and defrauding general public. In total, 12 FIRs were registered by the Andhra Pradesh police. The investigation by ED revealed that MPHPL ran an illegal Ponzi scheme and solicited deposits from the general public without any permission and without any kind of license to run a Collective Investment Scheme or NBFC, said the ED.

"It collected deposits from lakhs of gullible depositors who were encouraged to join by a network of organized agents who were, in turn, promised very high commissions on the invested amounts. Investors were lured with the false promises of very high returns or delivery of a plot in dream projects on maturity," said the ED. The federal agency said that the money trail revealed that the money collected from the public by MPHPL was illegally diverted to other group companies namely SNBDIPL and MRIPL for their real estate business and several properties were acquired in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka in the names of MPHPL, SNBDIPL, MRIPL and the directors of these companies.

It further said that the accused managed to collect Rs 288.42 crore from lakhs of gullible investors. To date, out of the collected amount, MPHPL has failed to return and repay nearly Rs158.14 crore to the investors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects in our galaxy

Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022