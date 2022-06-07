Ukraine grain exports will be capped at 2 mln T per month if ports remain blocked
Ukraine could export a maximum of 2 million tonnes of grains a month if Russia refuses to lift its blockade of the country's Black Sea ports, Taras Vysotskyi, Ukraine's first deputy minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, said on Tuesday.
