Around 42000 kg narcotics to be destroyed across 14 locations

"The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) would be conducting a Drug Destruction Day tomorrow as a part of Iconic Week of "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" (AKAM) celebrations of Ministry of Finance to mark the 75th year of Indian independence. A total of around 42000 kg narcotics would be destroyed at 14 locations across the country," stated the Finance Ministry release.

The Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman would be virtually witnessing the destruction process held at Guwahati, Lucknow, Mumbai, Mundra/Kandla, Patna and Siliguri and would be addressing the officers. (ANI)

