Left Menu

Essar Oil crosses 0.8 mmscmd mark in CBM production

However, steady efforts and technological applications to ramp up gas production to double the production and cross 0.8 mmscmd has brought us back on track, he said.EOGEPL said its next milestone remains 1.0 mmscmd of CBM production.The future ramp-up will be an integration of re-fracturing and revival of wells, alongside fresh technological applications, many of which will boast of its first time application in CBM in India, the company said.

PTI | Durgapur | Updated: 07-06-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 17:16 IST
Essar Oil crosses 0.8 mmscmd mark in CBM production
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Essar)
  • Country:
  • India

Essar Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Ltd (EOGEPL) on Tuesday said it has crossed the 0.8 million standard cubic meters per day (mmscmd) mark of coal bed methane production and is inching towards the benchmark of 1.0 mmscmd post commissioning of the Urja Ganga Pipeline. The company said it is committed to contributing to India's vision of becoming a ''Gas Based Economy'' in the next decade, by ramping up its CBM gas production. "The importance of domestic gas in the energy basket for a developing country like India is extremely crucial considering the uptrend in gas demand, price, and rising import bills,'' EOGEPL CEO and Director Pankaj Kalra said.

''The unavoidable delay in the GAIL Urja Ganga trunk line caused numerous challenges for us. However, steady efforts and technological applications to ramp up gas production to double the production and cross 0.8 mmscmd has brought us back on track," he said.

EOGEPL said its next milestone remains 1.0 mmscmd of CBM production.

The future ramp-up will be an integration of re-fracturing and revival of wells, alongside fresh technological applications, many of which will boast of its first time application in CBM in India, the company said. EOGEPL is engaged in Raniganj East CBM Block in West Bengal.

As of now, EOGEPL operates around 350 wells in the block since May 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects in our galaxy

Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022