One terrorist killed in J-K's Shopian, encounter continues
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday neutralized one terrorist in an encounter in the orchards of Badimarg/ Aloora area of J-K's Shopian.
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday neutralized one terrorist in an encounter in the orchards of Badimarg/ Aloora area of J-K's Shopian. "ShopianEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Operation going on," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted Jammu and Kashmir Police.
The J-K Police had informed about the start of operation at 3.40 PM via a tweet from the said Twitter handle. "#Encounter has started in the orchards of Badimarg/ Aloora area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job," they had tweeted.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)