One terrorist killed in J-K's Shopian, encounter continues

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday neutralized one terrorist in an encounter in the orchards of Badimarg/ Aloora area of J-K's Shopian.

ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-06-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 18:29 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday neutralized one terrorist in an encounter in the orchards of Badimarg/ Aloora area of J-K's Shopian. "ShopianEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Operation going on," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The J-K Police had informed about the start of operation at 3.40 PM via a tweet from the said Twitter handle. "#Encounter has started in the orchards of Badimarg/ Aloora area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job," they had tweeted.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

