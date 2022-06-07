US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as Target's margin warning fuels demand worries

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday, after Target Corp's quarterly margin forecast cut raised worries about slowing demand in an inflationary environment and dragged down retail shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 132.75 points, or 0.40%, at the open to 32,783.03.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 24.96 points, or 0.61%, at 4,096.47, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 135.56 points, or 1.12%, to 11,925.81 at the opening bell.

