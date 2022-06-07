Support vulnerable instead of blanket subsidies, says IMF

The IMF said on Tuesday governments fighting soaring food and fuel prices should target aid to vulnerable citizens rather than issue across-the-board aid that risked adding to strains on public finances.

Over half of 134 countries surveyed said they had introduced subsidies or tax cuts to soften the blow of soaring price rises triggered by the war in Ukraine, the IMF said in a blog.

