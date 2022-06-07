Asansol-Bokaro MEMU train derailed shortly after leaving Asansol Railway Station

The Asansol-Bokaro MEMU train on Tuesday derailed shortly after leaving the Asansol Railway Station. Around 30 to 40 people were present in the coach.

DRM Parmanand Sharma of Asansol Rail Division said, "We had to stop a few express trains for a while due to the derailment, but there was no serious impact felt."

The DRM confirmed that there were no casualties reported in the incident. As soon as the rescue operation was completed, the railway officials took the train to the yard. Passengers were also dropped off at the platform. (ANI)

