Lebanese energy minister says 'politics' behind delay in plan to supply country with electricity

Lebanese Energy Minister Walid Fayad said on Wednesday that "politics" was behind the delay in a U.S.-backed project to supply his country with electricity through Syria to ease crippling shortages.

Fayad said the World Bank, which had pledged to finance the project, was also "tying it to some kind of political diligence."

