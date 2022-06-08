PM Modi wishes Kashmiri Pandits on Jyeshtha Ashtami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings to the Kashmiri Pandit community on the occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister prayed for everyone's well-being and prosperity.

"Greetings to everyone, especially my Kashmiri Pandit sisters and brothers on Jyeshtha Ashtami. We pray to Mata Kheer Bhawani for everyone's well-being and prosperity," PM Modi tweeted. Kashmiri Pandits offer prayers at the Kheer Bhawani temple in Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir on this occasion in honour of their patron goddess Ragnya Devi.

The Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela at the famous Ragnya Devi temple near Srinagar is being observed after a gap of two years owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Voice for Peace and Justice organization on Tuesday welcomed pilgrims at Mata Kheer Bhawani at Tullamullah Ganderbal. The organization distributed water, juice and roses as a gesture of communal harmony, brotherhood and peace.

This is one of the biggest religious gatherings of the displaced community at a temple situated at a distance of 25 kilometres northeast of Srinagar. 'Kheer'- a milk and rice pudding that is offered to propitiate the goddess. Kheer Bhawani is sometimes translated as 'Milk Goddess'. The worship of Kheer Bhawani is universal among the Hindus of Kashmir, most of them worship her as their protective patron deity Kuladevi.(ANI)

