PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 9

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

John Lewis to build homes for rent in shift away from retail https://on.ft.com/3MHdMTK UK steel jobs at risk as judge rules GFG winding-up bid can proceed https://on.ft.com/3MyxSPR

Drilling for gas in countryside south of London given go-ahead https://on.ft.com/3aDViGb Hedge funds file complaint to LME over cancelled nickel trades https://on.ft.com/3NyZdTe

UK generators warn windfall tax threatens green investment https://on.ft.com/3xAQryM Overview

John Lewis will become the first British retailer to build homes to rent after earmarking two Waitrose supermarkets and a former collection depot for redevelopment. Citibank has been given the go-ahead for a court bid to shut down three UK companies in Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance, a move that would hit large swaths of the metals magnate's British operations and put hundreds of jobs at risk.

The British government has given the go-ahead for drilling to start to establish the size of a gasfield on the edge of the scenic Surrey Hills countryside just south of London. The lobby group for The Managed Funds Association has made a formal complaint to the London Metal Exchange, alleging the market operator failed to perform its regulatory functions when it cancelled thousands of nickel trades in March.

Electricity companies have warned British finance minister Rishi Sunak that a windfall tax on their profits would jeopardise investments to build more generating capacity and could inadvertently lead to the collapse of more suppliers. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

