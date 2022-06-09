Fire breaks out near Batla House in Delhi, over 20 people rescued
A fire broke out near Shah Masjid, Batla House in the Jamia Nagar area of the national capital on Thursday.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2022 11:13 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 11:09 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire broke out near Shah Masjid, Batla House in the Jamia Nagar area of the national capital on Thursday. More than seven fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze and a total of 20 people have been rescued so far, according to Delhi Fire Service.
"Fire broke out near Shah Masjid, Batla House in the Jamia Nagar area. Seven fire tenders rushed to the site. So far more than 20 people have been rescued, fire is under control," the fire officials said. More details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Batla House
- Delhi Fire Service
- Jamia Nagar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi arrives in New Delhi after participating in Quad Summit in Tokyo
Delhi to be made city of lakes, says Gopal Rai
Delhi HC acquits five molestation-murder convicts giving benefit of doubt
3 automated driving test tracks inaugurated in Delhi
NICSI signs MoU with Delhi School of Management for R&D and Consultancy in e-Governance