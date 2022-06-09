Fire breaks out near Batla House in Delhi, over 20 people rescued

A fire broke out near Shah Masjid, Batla House in the Jamia Nagar area of the national capital on Thursday. More than seven fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze and a total of 20 people have been rescued so far, according to Delhi Fire Service.

