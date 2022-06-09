Russian rouble jumps to 2-week high vs dollar, euro

The Russian rouble jumped to a two-week high on Thursday, gaining as much as 3% against the dollar and euro on the Moscow Exchange, supported by capital controls and high oil prices.

By 1121 GMT, the rouble was 2.5% stronger against the dollar at 57.95, earlier clipping its strongest point since May 25 of 57.4075. It had gained 3.4% to trade at 61.42 versus the euro, a two-week high.

The rouble has become the world's best-performing currency this year as it has been steered by capital controls for more than three months since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.1% at $123.7 a barrel, after surging higher in the previous session.

Rising oil prices are pulling the rouble higher, said SberCIB Investment Research in a note. The rouble showed little reaction to Russia's decision to relax some capital controls this week, including an increased ceiling for cross-border transactions for individuals and the move to allow export-focused companies to transfer forex to their overseas accounts under certain conditions.

The central bank is now in focus as it will hold a rate-setting meeting on Friday. A rate cut could put some downside pressure on the rouble and support prices of OFZ treasury bonds. A majority of analysts polled by Reuters expect a 100-basis-point rate cut to 10% as the bank tries to make lending more affordable amid sluggish consumer demand and a pause in inflation.

But a sharper cut to 9% was also possible as economic prospects and inflation easing give the central bank more room to maneuver, BCS Global Markets said. Consumer inflation in Russia slowed to 17.10% in year-on-year terms in May from 17.83% in April, which was its highest level since January 2002, data showed on Wednesday.

Russian stock indexes were mixed. The dollar-denominated RTS index gained 0.9% to 1,242.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index shed 1.4% to 2,285.9 points. ($1 = 59.2000 roubles)

