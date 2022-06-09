Left Menu

Karandlaje emphasizes India’s resolve to fulfill SDGs of ending hunger through sustainable use of natural resources

The Minister mentioned the recent initiatives taken by the Ministry of Agriculture for increasing the use of digital technologies in agriculture like Agri-stack and India Digital Ecosystem for Agriculture (IDEA).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 17:24 IST
Karandlaje emphasizes India’s resolve to fulfill SDGs of ending hunger through sustainable use of natural resources
The Minister mentioned the recent initiatives taken by the Ministry of Agriculture for increasing the use of digital technologies in agriculture like Agri-stack and India Digital Ecosystem for Agriculture (IDEA). Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_Guwahati)
  • Country:
  • India

The 12th BRICS Agriculture Ministers Meeting was held virtually last evening. The meeting was attended by the Ministers for Agriculture of China, South Africa, Brazil, Russia, and India.

The Union Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Ms. Shobha Karandlaje, participated in the meeting. The Minister highlighted various steps and initiatives undertaken by the Government of India in the field of agriculture and for welfare of the farmers viz. PM KISAN, PM FASAL BIMA YOJANA, Soil Health Cards, Natural Farming, formation and promotion of FPOs etc.

The Minister mentioned the recent initiatives taken by the Ministry of Agriculture for increasing the use of digital technologies in agriculture like Agri-stack and India Digital Ecosystem for Agriculture (IDEA).

Ms. Shobha Karandlaje emphasized India's resolve to fulfill the Sustainable Development Goals of ending hunger and step up production and productivity of agriculture through sustainable use of natural resources.

The Minister highlighted the National Mission on Food & Nutrition with focus on development of nutri-cereals and bio-fortified varieties of crops and also highlighted importance of millets in food and nutrition security and climate resilience. She called for support and celebration of International Year of Millets, 2023 by the BRICS nations.

The BRICS Agriculture Ministers adopted a Joint Declaration of the Twelfth Meeting with the theme "Strengthening BRICS Cooperation for Coordinated Agricultural and Rural Development" and also the BRICS Strategy on Food Security Cooperation amongst BRICS member countries.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022