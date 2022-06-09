Left Menu

IAEA warns of 'fatal blow' to nuclear deal as Iran removes cameras

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 09-06-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 17:20 IST
Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
Iran is removing essentially all the extra International Atomic Energy Agency monitoring equipment installed under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and there are only three to four weeks before it becomes impossible to revive the deal, the IAEA's chief said.

"I think this would be a fatal blow (to reviving the deal)," IAEA chief Rafael Grossi told a news conference when asked what would happen if at least some of the equipment being removed as of Thursday were not put back within a window of opportunity that Grossi put at three to four weeks.

