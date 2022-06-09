U.S. says Iran must cooperate with IAEA, drop extraneous demands

Iran must cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency and provide technically credible information in response to the group's questions, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

Negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal can only conclude if Tehran drops its extraneous demands, Blinken said in a statement as Iran began removing the IAEA's monitoring equipment in a near-fatal blow to the pact.

