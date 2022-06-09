U.S. says Iran must cooperate with IAEA, drop extraneous demands
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-06-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 20:51 IST
- Country:
- United States
Iran must cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency and provide technically credible information in response to the group's questions, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.
Negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal can only conclude if Tehran drops its extraneous demands, Blinken said in a statement as Iran began removing the IAEA's monitoring equipment in a near-fatal blow to the pact.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Iran
- Tehran
- IAEA
- Blinken
- Antony Blinken
- International Atomic Energy Agency
- State
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IAEA at 'very difficult juncture' with Iran on unanswered questions
IAEA at 'very difficult juncture' with Iran on unanswered questions
U.S.'s Blinken speaks with South Korean, Japanese counterparts on North Korea missile launch
Blinken to say China strategy is about rules-based order, not 'new Cold War'
Blinken: US to leverage Russia-Ukraine bloc against China