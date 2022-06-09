Left Menu

U.S. says Iran must cooperate with IAEA, drop extraneous demands

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-06-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 20:51 IST
U.S. says Iran must cooperate with IAEA, drop extraneous demands
  • Country:
  • United States

Iran must cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency and provide technically credible information in response to the group's questions, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

Negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal can only conclude if Tehran drops its extraneous demands, Blinken said in a statement as Iran began removing the IAEA's monitoring equipment in a near-fatal blow to the pact.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022