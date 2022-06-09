Bishnoi gang member Mahakal, shooter Santosh Jadhav have no link with Salman Khan threat letter: Sources

Days after Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his noted screenplay writer father Salim Khan received a threat letter allegedly from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Mumbai Police sources have now learnt that Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble alias Mahakal, who is part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and shooter Santosh Jadhav have no direct link with the letter and they are not the suspects in this case. Mumbai Police sources close to ANI said, "There is no Direct link of Mahakal and Santosh Jadhav in Salman Khan threat letter case. They are not the suspects in this case."

"But there is a prima facie information that Mahakal knows about the links involved in the Salman Khan threat letter case. However, it can be underlined that the Bishnoi gang is involved in the case and Mahakal has the information about it which is to be probed. As per the investigation till now, Mahakal has not revealed anything about it." A Mumbai crime branch team, conducting a probe into a letter threatening actor Salman Khan and his father, went to Pune on Thursday and questioned Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble alias Mahakal, who is part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, a police official said.

The police asked Kamble about who kept the threatening letter at a bench in Bandra area of Mumbai on Sunday, he said. Meanwhile, some Delhi Police officials also reached Pune on Wednesday in connection with the probe into the case of murder of popular singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala in Punjab last month, the official said.

Delhi Police on Wednesday said that the mastermind behind the killing of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala is gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Delhi Police said that Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle, a close associate of the main shooter in the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab has been arrested. The Punjab Police on Tuesday had said it had arrested eight persons so far in connection with the brutal murder of Moose Wala. The police spokesperson said they also sought a red corner notice against gangster-turned-terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu, alias Rinda, of Rattoke village, Tarn Taran. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)