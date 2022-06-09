NS Tomar launches Animal Vaccine and Kits developed by ICAR-NRC on Equines

Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare. Shri Narendra Singh Tomar launched Animal Vaccine and other Diagnostic Kits developed by the ICAR-National Research Centre on Equines, Hisar, Haryana during a function here today.

The Ancovax Vaccine on Equines is an inactivated SARS-CoV-2 Delta (COVID-19) Vaccine for Animals. The immunity induced by Ancovax neutralizes both Delta and Omicron Variants of SARS-CoV-2. The Vaccine contains inactivated SARS-CoV-2 (Delta) antigen with Alhydrogel as an adjuvant. It is safe for dogs, lions, leopards, mice and rabbits.

"The Council's scientists' unparalleled contributions have made the country succeed not only in essential crops' production; but, in the various fields of agricultural and allied sciences as well at the global level", said Shri Tomar, after launching the vaccine through video conferencing. "It is due to the untiring contributions of Scientists that the country stands self-reliant in developing its own Vaccines more rather than importing. This is really a big achievement", he added.

Shri Tomar said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, continuous work is being done by the government to improve the financial condition of the rural population, poor people and farmers and to raise their standard of living and our scientists have also contributed a lot in this. The research work of our scientists is commended everywhere, which makes us all proud. During the Covid crisis which disrupted even the developed and technologically advanced nations, we are proud that under the leadership of our Prime Minister Shri Modi, our countrymen demonstrated an unparalleled vision of discipline. During this crisis, the PM also did a great job of steering the country's economy, while our scientists did wonders by successfully developing vaccines in a short time. The determination of discipline and leadership of our country during the Covid crisis is admired all over the world today.

Appreciating the Equine Research Center, Shri Tomar said that this institute has developed six vaccines and 19 diagnostic technologies for the prevention of infectious diseases in equines and other animals, out of which four have been launched today.

The diagnostic kits launched today include CAN-CoV-2 ELISA Kit. It is a sensitive and specific nucleocapsid protein based indirect ELISA Kit for antibody detection against SARS-CoV-2 in Canines. There are no laboratory animals required for the preparation of the antigens. The Kit is made in India and a patent has been filed for the same. No other comparable kits for detection of antibodies in Canines are available in the market.

The Surra ELISA Kit is a suitable Diagnostic Assay for Trypanosoma evansi infection in multiple animal species. The Surra is one of the most important haemoprotozoan diseases of the different livestock species caused by Trypanosoma evansi. The disease is prevalent in all the agro-climatic parts of India. In India, losses to livestock productivity are estimated to be Rs. 44.740 Billion annually due to Surra.

The Equine DNA Parentage Testing Kit is a powerful genomic technology for parentage analysis. The Parentage among the Horses can be definitely established using Multiplex PCR Technology to compare allele sizes. At ICAR-NRC on Equines, an optimized 21 DNA Market Panel is being used for Parentage testing.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Trilochan Mohapatra, Secretary (DARE) & Director General (ICAR) asserted the Council's commitment to disseminating the various technologies developed by its Scientists at the farmers' doorsteps. This will help to realize the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi's vision of the Lab-to-Land initiative.

Shri Atul Chaturvedi, Secretary (Animal Husbandry and Dairying), Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying stressed that the new technologies and Vaccines developed by the Institute will help in early diagnosing and containing the spread of the various diseases in livestock. The Kits will enable to identify the DNAs of the particular Equines with their parents, he added.

Earlier, Dr. Bhupendra Nath Tripathi, Deputy Director General (Animal Science), ICAR underlined the characteristics and features of the newly developed Vaccines and Kits by the Institute. Highlighting the Vaccine - Ancovax, Dr. Tripathi said it is effective against both the Delta and Omicron variants of COVID-19.

