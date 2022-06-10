PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 10

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Unison warns of public-sector strikes unless pay deals match cost of living https://on.ft.com/3xnmaSm Centrica applies to reopen Britain's biggest gas storage site https://on.ft.com/3QdFPgb

Deloitte denies it failed to protect former female employee from bullying and harassment https://on.ft.com/3mCsy3r State Street knocks down Credit Suisse takeover rumours https://on.ft.com/3xDVNI https://on.ft.com/3xDVNIn

Plans to curb corporate crime put forward to UK government https://on.ft.com/3mzVIQQ Overview

The head of Britain's largest union has warned of potential strikes this year if the government does not heed its call for inflation-linked wage increases for staff in the NHS and local government. Centrica Plc has submitted a formal application to the North Sea energy regulator to reopen Rough, Britain's biggest natural gas storage site, as ministers race to secure more domestic energy supplies in time for winter.

Deloitte has denied that it failed to protect a former female employee from bullying and harassment by one of its male partners after she ended a romantic relationship with him. State Street Corp denied it was in talks to acquire Credit Suisse, knocking back a report that it was pursuing the troubled Zurich-based lender.

The Law Commission submitted on Friday several possible options to reform the laws governing corporate criminal liability in England and Wales, including widening the scope for attributing criminal liability. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

