Left Menu

Heavy security forces deployed in Jammu's Bhaderwah town after tensions prevailed over social media posts

Amid the prevailing tension in the Bhaderwah area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, a curfew has been imposed along with the suspension of internet services and heavy security deployment in the town as precautionery measures.

ANI | Doda (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-06-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 14:11 IST
Heavy security forces deployed in Jammu's Bhaderwah town after tensions prevailed over social media posts
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the prevailing tension in the Bhaderwah area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, a curfew has been imposed along with the suspension of internet services and heavy security deployment in the town as precautionery measures. "We had imposed section 144 last night, keeping in view the rumours that were being spread over a social media post yesterday. No untoward incident from any district reported so far. I appeal to the people to maintain peace," said Ashok Sharma, Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner.

The tensions flared up on Thursday after a purported video went viral in which instigating announcement was being made from a mosque in Baderwah, Jammu. Following this, a case was registered at Bhaderwah Police Station. Police Media Centre Jammu said, "Action has been taken under the law. A case has been registered at Police Station Bhaderwah. Anyone who takes the law into their hands will not be spared."

Two separate FIRs have been registered. According to officials, the situation is under control. Union Minister Jitendra Singh made an appeal to maintain peace and said he is in constant touch with officials.

Singh, who represents the Udhampur constituency in Lok Sabha, said that District Collector Doda and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Doda are presently camping in Bhaderwah and monitoring the situation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
2
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
3
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm first monkeypox case; More than 1,000 monkeypox cases were reported to the WHO - briefing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022