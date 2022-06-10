Govt begins implementing solutions for Eskom's energy security

Deputy President David Mabuza says government has begun implementing solutions to ensure that there is energy security at power utility Eskom.

Participating in a debate on the Presidency budget vote on Thursday, the Deputy President said as a caring government, the Presidency was aware of the inconvenience and hardship that load-shedding caused to people's lives.

"As a government, we are well aware of the detrimental effect load-shedding has on the economy, as well as the inconvenience and hardship it causes for the country, its citizens, and businesses.

"Under the stewardship of the Eskom Political Task Team, we have begun implementing solutions to ensure energy security and long-term viability of Eskom.

"Government will also continue to support Eskom's implementation of a credible and transparent national maintenance programme, which will ensure that power generation plants operate at optimal levels to reduce the negative impact of electricity supply interruptions," he said.

The Deputy President said government was also exploring and implementing alternative energy generation measures to enhance the nation's capacity to provide uninterrupted electricity for economic growth and development.

Accelerating Land Reform Programme

The Deputy President said linked to the provision of energy supply is the creation of a predictable environment for investment by ensuring that land reform is accelerated to unlock economic development prospects.

He said this will be accomplished through the redistribution of land for agricultural production to ensure food security for the country, human settlements provision and industrial development.

"These efforts are also about resolving historic challenges to achieve spatial justice towards the realisation of this right for all people.

"The implementation of our land reform programme continues along a constitutionally-defined path, hence the unfolding parliamentary process of addressing land inequality, displacement, and dispossession.

"As government, we will continue to respond to the imperatives of restorative justice, economic inclusion, and social cohesion," he said.

The Deputy President said considerable progress is being made in the implementation of the recommendations of the Advisory Panel on Land Reform and Agriculture to address land injustice.

He said government has since enacted a number of legislative and policy interventions, including but not limited to:

• The Land Allocation and Beneficiary Selection Policy;

• The Comprehensive Producer Support Policy;

• The Land Donations Policy;

• The Upgrading of Land Tenure Rights Amendment Bill of 2020; and

• The Expropriation Bill.

"We have travelled the length and breadth of our nation to promote the programme of accelerating restitution and redistribution, and this year will see the introduction of numerous similar initiatives.

"Government will release land parcels in the hands of State-Owned Companies and Municipalities for integrated human settlements and socio-economic development.

This work also entails integrating rural areas into global value chains, thereby ensuring that the people drive the economic growth we seek."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)