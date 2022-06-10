Left Menu

Dutch government will not sell land to Facebook parent Meta -ANP

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 10-06-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 19:08 IST
Dutch government will not sell land to Facebook parent Meta -ANP
  • Country:
  • Guyana

The Dutch government will not yet sell land in the city of Zeewolde to Facebook owner Meta , news agency ANP reported on Friday, citing remarks by the country's housing minister.

ANP cited Hugo de Jonge as saying the company had not met conditions to use the land.

In March, Meta put plans to build the large data centre on hold due to political opposition. While the Dutch government initially sought to attract foreign investment in data centres, public opinion has turned against them for their perceived disproportionate use of renewable energy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
2
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
3
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
4
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022