Desilting of drains to be complete by Jun 15: MCD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2022 00:36 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 00:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Work on desilting of drains is underway on ''war-footing'' ahead of the onset of monsoon and it is expected to be completed by June 15, officials said on Firiday.

So far, workers have removed more than 87,000 metric tonnes of silt from 688 drains, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi said in a statement.

''The MCD has been working on a war-footing to meet the target of cleaning all the drains under its jurisdiction before the onset of monsoon. ''Taking forward the steps, the corporation has successfully completed more than 96 per cent work of desilting and all set to complete the work of desilting before June 15,'' the civic body said in the statement.

Silt taken out from drains is being sent to the landfill site, and its monitoring is being done through RFID tags, it added.

The MCD has also requested PWD, DSIIDC and Irrigation and Flood Control Department of the Delhi government to complete cleaning of drains falling under their jurisdictions before the monsoon, officials said.

