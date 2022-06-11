Fire breaks out at ICU ward of Delhi hospital, 1 suspected dead
A fire broke out at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward of Brahm Shakti Hospital in Delhi's Rohini on Saturday. A patient is suspected to have died in the blaze.
- Country:
- India
A fire broke out at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward of Brahm Shakti Hospital in Delhi's Rohini on Saturday. A patient is suspected to have died in the blaze. Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg informed that all patients have been safely rescued except for one patient who was on a ventilator, who he said is believed to have died.
As many as nine fire tenders were rushed to the Brahm Shakti Hospital to douse the fire. "A fire broke out at third (ICU ward) of Brahm Shakti Hospital in Rohini. nine fire tenders were rushed. All have been safely rescued except 1 patient who was on the ventilator and is suspected to have died. Fire has been completely doused," Garg said.
The cause of the fire is not known yet. Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Garg
- Atul Garg
- Intensive Care Unit
ALSO READ
Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'
Fire breaks out at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital
Fire at 2 hospitals in Delhi, no casualty reported
Plants Kharido initiates operations in Gurugram: prepared to take Delhi NCR by storm from World Environment Day
ED summons NC President & former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah for questioning in money laundering case on May 31 in Delhi: Officials.