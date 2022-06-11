Left Menu

Fire breaks out at ICU ward of Delhi hospital, 1 suspected dead

A fire broke out at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward of Brahm Shakti Hospital in Delhi's Rohini on Saturday. A patient is suspected to have died in the blaze.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2022 08:45 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 08:45 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward of Brahm Shakti Hospital in Delhi's Rohini on Saturday. A patient is suspected to have died in the blaze. Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg informed that all patients have been safely rescued except for one patient who was on a ventilator, who he said is believed to have died.

As many as nine fire tenders were rushed to the Brahm Shakti Hospital to douse the fire. "A fire broke out at third (ICU ward) of Brahm Shakti Hospital in Rohini. nine fire tenders were rushed. All have been safely rescued except 1 patient who was on the ventilator and is suspected to have died. Fire has been completely doused," Garg said.

The cause of the fire is not known yet. Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

