Suspected IED found in J-K's Baramulla

Security forces on Saturday detected a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) along a highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said here.

They said a bomb disposal squad has reached the spot along the Srinagar-Baramulla highway, and the device would be detonated.

''Security forces detected a suspected IED kept in a bag on the roadside at Bulgam Hygam Tarzoo area of the north Kashmir district,'' an official said.

