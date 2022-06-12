Fire breaks out at factory in Ghaziabad; No injuries reported

A fire broke out at a soap manufacturing factory in Ghaziabad's Bulandshahr road industrial area, informed the officials on Sunday. 20 fire tenders were engaged in the dousing operation.

"Fire has been brought under control. No casualty or injury has been reported," said Sunil Kumar, an official from the fire department. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

