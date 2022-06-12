Raichur contaminated water deaths: Investigation is on, criminal cases to be registered if necessary, says Bommai

In the wake of the recent deaths in Raichur allegedly due to contaminated water, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the investigation is on and criminal cases would be registered if necessary. Speaking to media persons in Hubballi on Saturday, Bommai said, "Investigation is on into the deaths caused due to consumption of contaminated water in Raichur. Criminal cases would be registered if necessary."

Bommai said that already two officials had been suspended in the case and water samples from all the wards are being tested. The number of people who died after drinking contaminated water in Karnataka's Raichur has gone up to five.

Meanwhile, CM has ordered a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased. He has also asked the Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board's chief engineer to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter. (ANI)

