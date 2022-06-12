Left Menu

After protests over controversial remarks, Irfan Pathan appeals for peace, says violence not the answer to any provocation

Reacting to the recent violence across the country over the controversial remarks of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan on Sunday said that violence is not an answer to any provocation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 19:49 IST
Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Protests erupted in various states including Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh over the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal. Notably, some Gulf nations expressed outrage against the controversial remarks against the Prophet, the country has been witnessing protests.

Protests erupted in various states including Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh over the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal. Notably, some Gulf nations expressed outrage against the controversial remarks against the Prophet, the country has been witnessing protests.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday asked the police heads of states and Union Territories to be prepared and alert as they will be on target. On Friday, MHA issued a statement to all state and Union Territory police after several incidents of violence.

A senior MHA official informed that they sent alerts to all state and Union Territory police to remain vigilant as they can be targeted during the violence. (ANI)

