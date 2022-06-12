Telangana mountaineer Poorna climbs Mt Denali in US

Telangana-based mountaineer Poorna Malavath has achieved yet another feat by completing the 'Seven Summits Challenge'. In her latest achievement, Poorna climbed Mt Denali (6,190 mt), the highest mountain in the continent of North America, on June 5. Poorna, who hails from the erstwhile Nizamabad district, scaled the highest peak of Mount Everest at the age of 13 years and became the youngest Indian and the youngest girl in the world to have reached the summit.

In a conversation with ANI today, Malavath said, "It all started with Chairman of Ace Engineering Academy, Dr RS Praveen Kumar sir. I always thank him for motivating me in my mountaineering journey. The opportunity given by Dr Praveen Kumar sir will always be cherished by me. He trained me a lot and was always supportive of my profession. With his proper guidance, I have scaled up in this field and feel truly humbled." Elaborating about her journey to Mt Denali, she highlighted that her journey was full of difficulties but with passion and zeal, she managed to achieve this feat.

She said, "It has been almost seven years since I am practicing mountaineering. I completed the Seven Summits Challenge by climbing up Mt. Denali on June 5. I thank ACE Engineering Academy for his support for the expedition." "It was a very different experience for me because every mountain has it own difficulties. The journey to Mt. Denali was more difficult than Mt. Everest. I have to train for two-three months. I had to work very hard. I had to work on my diet and exercise regularly. Climbing Mt Denali was very tough but my passion took me on the top. I thank those who have supported me."

Poorna said that she has completed Mt Everest (Asia), Mt Kilimanjaro (Africa), Mt Elbrus (Europe), Mt Aconcagua (South America), Mt Carstensz Pyramid (Oceania), Mt Vinson (Antarctica) and Mt Denali expeditions. (ANI)

